Trump to address nation on new Afghan strategy

President Donald Trump was poised to unveil his strategy for Afghanistan on Monday, putting his mark on America's longest war in his first formal address to the nation since becoming commander-in-chief.



Having repeatedly pledged to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan after 16 frustrating years of conflict, Trump looks set to ease his opposition and heed calls from his top generals for the United States to stay the course in his evening speech.



There are currently about 8,400 US and 5,000 NATO troops supporting Afghanistan's security forces in the fight, but the situation has remained as deadly as ever.



Trump will unveil his decision at 9:00 PM (0100 GMT Tuesday) in an address to the nation delivered in front of US troops at Fort Myer, located just over the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia.



The decision on Afghanistan could have wide-ranging political repercussions for Trump, who faces a backlash from his base if he reverses a major campaign pledge and deepens US involvement.

