In this undated picture provided by the St. Franziskus Hospital in Muenster, Germany, Asia Faray from Syria poses with her daughter. Meet one of Germany's newest residents: Angela Merkel Muhammed. The little girl was born last week to a migrant couple who fled Syria's bloody war and decided to name her in honor of the 63-year-old German chancellor whose policies allowed them to start a new life in 2015. The St. Franziskus Hospital in the western city of Muenster told the dpa news agency Monday A