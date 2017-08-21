Millions of Americans hoping for clear sky as total solar eclipse nears

Millions of Americans equipped with protective glasses took up prime positions on Monday along a ribbon of land across the United States to marvel as the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century began to unfold in Oregon.



Some 12 million people live in the 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) zone where the total eclipse will appear on Monday, while hordes of others have traveled to spots along the route to bask in its full glory.



The eclipse was to first reach totality in Oregon at 10:15 a.m. PDT (1715 GMT) and was to march slowly eastward across the country. Some 94 minutes later, the phenomenon will take its final bow at 2:49 p.m. EDT (1849 GMT) near Charleston, South Carolina, where eclipse gazers on Monday morning were gathering atop the harbor's sea wall.



Residents of the nation's capital will see 81 percent of the sun obscured at the eclipse's peak around 2:24 p.m.



Zeiler estimates that up to 7.4 million people will travel to the zone to observe the total eclipse, which takes place in the peak vacation month of August.

...