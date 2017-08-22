Putin appoints hawk as new U.S. ambassador

Antonov takes the job at a time when U.S.-Russia relations are badly strained following the approval of a new wave of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and the Kremlin's decision to sharply cut the U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia.



Antonov joined the Foreign Ministry in 1978 and gradually rose through the ranks to take the job of the chief of the ministry's security and disarmament department in 2004 . As part of his job, he led negotiations on various international agreements, including the 2010 New START nuclear arms reduction treaty signed by the United States and Russia.



Antonov also served as the Russian military's public face on Syria, where Moscow has waged an air campaign in support of President Bashar Assad's army.

...