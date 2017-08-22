Spanish police track down, shoot dead Barcelona attacker

Spanish police Monday shot dead an Islamist militant who killed 14 people with a van in Barcelona last week, ending a five-day manhunt for the perpetrator of Spain's deadliest attack in a decade.



Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, which police believe was planned by a dozen accomplices, including a brother and two first cousins of the Moroccan-born Abou Yaacoub.



The scene unfolded 40 kilometers from the spot, near the FC Barcelona soccer stadium on the outskirts of the city, where police said Abou Yaacoub seized the hijacked car.



Another two suspected plotters in Barcelona, including an imam thought by police to have helped radicalize his young conspirators, were killed Wednesday night, hours before the Las Ramblas assault began, in what is believed to have been an accidental explosion.



About 120 butane gas cylinders were found at the scene of the explosion, a house in the town of Alcanar, south of Barcelona.

...