4 Spain attacks suspects to go before judge, eight others killed

Four suspects detained during the investigation into the deadly Catalonia attacks will appear before a judge for the first time Tuesday, after the eight other members of the extremist terror cell were killed.



The Moroccan was the last remaining member of a 12-man cell suspected of plotting last week's deadly vehicle rampages in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils that were claimed by Daesh (ISIS) -- its first in Spain.



Four men have been detained, and the rest have been killed, either by police or in an explosion believed to have been accidentally detonated by the suspects themselves in their bomb factory in the seaside town of Alcanar.



After five days in detention, the four remaining suspects will appear before a judge Tuesday in Madrid at a special tribunal for terrorism.



In Abouyaaqoub's hometown Ripoll, where many of the suspects grew up or lived, Moroccan factory worker Hassan Azzidi said he was "happy and sad all at once" that the suspect had been gunned down.

...