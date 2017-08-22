'A primal experience': Americans dazzled by solar eclipse

The stars came out in the middle of the day, zoo animals ran in agitated circles, crickets chirped, birds fell silent and a chilly darkness settled upon the land Monday as the U.S. witnessed its first full-blown, coast-to-coast solar eclipse since World War I.



Millions of Americans gazed in wonder at the cosmic spectacle, with the best seats along the so-called path of totality that raced 4,200 kilometers across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina.



It took 90 minutes for the shadow of the moon to travel across the country.



The path of totality, where the sun was 100 percent obscured by the moon, was just 96 to 113 kilometers wide.



NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse, the biggest livestream event in the space agency's history.



Schueck said at first his girls weren't very interested in the eclipse.



The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet.



The next total eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024 .

