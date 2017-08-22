Two dead, children trapped after quake hits Italy holiday island

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck the Italian holiday island of Ischia, causing destruction that left two people dead at peak tourist season, authorities said, as rescue workers struggled early Tuesday to free two children from the rubble.



Two small communes, Casamicciola and neighbouring Lacco Ameno, had borne the brunt of the quake, he added.



Italian authorities first put Monday's quake at 3.6, but subsequently revised it upward to 4.0 magnitude.



The main earthquake was followed by 14 smaller aftershocks, Borrelli said.



The quake struck just days ahead of the first anniversary of the 6.0 magnitude quake that killed nearly 300 people in and around Amatrice in central Italy. In October 2016 and January 2017 three other earthquakes hit the same region.



Ischia has been a frequent victim of earthquakes, with its worst dating back over a century.

