Anger over rally violence boils over in Charlottesville

Anger boiled over at the first Charlottesville City Council meeting since a white nationalist rally in the city descended into violent chaos, with some residents screaming and cursing at councilors Monday night and calling for their resignations.



After talking with members of the crowd, Councilor Wes Bellamy said the council would drop its agenda and focus on the crowd's concerns, the newspaper reported.



Later, a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others.



Earlier Monday, the man who authorities say drove his car into the crowd of counter-protesters Aug. 12 made a second court appearance.



Ryan was asked at a town hall organized in his Wisconsin congressional district whether he would back the resolution that comes following Trump's comments about the Virginia rally.



Ryan said censuring Trump would be "counterproductive".



While Ryan said he wouldn't support censuring Trump, he gave his sharpest criticism to date of the president's comments in the wake of the Charlottesville rally.

