India's top court: Instant divorce among Muslims unlawful

India's Supreme Court said Tuesday that the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives is unconstitutional and requested the government legislate an end to the practice.



The government must now amend the sections of India's Muslim personal law that allows the practice known as triple talaq.



Most of the 170 million Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by Muslim Personal Law for family matters and disputes.



India's Muslim Law Board had told the court that while they considered the practice wrong they opposed any court intervention and asked that the matter be left to the community to tackle.

