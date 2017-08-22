Danish police find torso of woman after submarine sinking

The body of a woman has been found in the Baltic Sea near where a missing Swedish journalist is believed to have died on a privately built submarine, Danish police said late Monday.



Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges, police said.



Madsen was known for financing his submarine project through crowdfunding.



Wall was last seen atop the Nautilus submarine on Aug. 10, about to embark on a brief ride in the vessel for a profile about its Danish inventor.



Before his arrest, Madsen appeared on Danish television to discuss the submarine's sinking and his rescue.

