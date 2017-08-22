Australian PM slams gay slurs as marriage vote looms

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday called for respectful debate on an upcoming same-sex marriage vote, saying he "deplores" the homophobic slurs aired by anonymous opponents of the reform.



But Turnbull also warned cruel comments were often part of democratic discussion and could not be curtailed without impinging on free speech.



"So mutual respect and a respectful debate is what we should have in Australia".



His comments come after Australia this month finalised plans for a non-binding postal vote on same-sex marriage, which is expected to be completed by mid-November.



Turnbull also dismissed concerns that the vote would be meaningless because it is non-binding on the nation's parliament.

