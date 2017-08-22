N. Korea: Trump tweets 'weird articles,' 'spouts rubbish'

North Korea on Tuesday described President Donald Trump as a leader who frequently tweets "weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts" and "spouts rubbish" to give his assistants a hard time.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency made the comments in response to tough talk in Washington and Seoul over threats posed by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.



The agency's comments came hours after North Korea's military issued its standard fiery threats over ongoing joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korean militaries, vowing "merciless retaliation" for exercises Pyongyang claims are an invasion rehearsal.



North Korea has unleashed personal attacks on past Washington and Seoul leaders, calling former President Barack Obama a monkey and ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye a prostitute.

