'Fully committed' NATO backs new US approach on Afghanistan

NATO allies on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to commit more forces to Afghanistan, as part of a new U.S. strategy he said would require more troops and funding from America's partners.



U.S. officials said he had signed off on plans to send about 4,000 more U.S. troops to add to the roughly 8,400 now deployed in Afghanistan.



NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledged more, Stoltenberg said.



Britain, a leading NATO member, called the U.S. commitment "very welcome".

...