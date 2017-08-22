Sierra Leone warns against swimming in Freetown waters

Authorities in Sierra Leone on Tuesday warned tourists and locals against swimming in the capital's waters after 60 bodies washed up following deadly flooding and mudslides in Freetown last week.



Kargbo said authorities had discovered 60 bodies on the shore and one survivor, a week after the city was struck by flooding and mudslides that killed nearly 500 people.



Guinean authorities found three bodies this weekend on the shores of Kaback, a town about 30 kilometres from the northern Sierra Leonean border.

...