Remains found on US warship that collided off Singapore: US Navy

Divers searching for 10 missing sailors on a US destroyer that collided with a tanker off Singapore have found human remains, a US admiral said Tuesday.



The accident off Singapore, which left a gaping gash in the destroyer's hull, was the second deadly collision in two months involving an American warship.



Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, praised the surviving crew for saving the ship and saving lives.



It was the second fatal collision in two months -- after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan in June and left seven sailors dead -- and the fourth accident in the Pacific this year involving an American warship.



The damaged vessel is named after US Senator John McCain's father and grandfather, who were both admirals in the US navy.

