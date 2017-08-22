Bangladesh court upholds officers' death sentences

A Bangladesh appeals court on Tuesday upheld the death sentences on a ruling party politician and 14 security officers for murdering political rivals in a case seen as a test of the government.



Sixteen were members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite security force that rights activists say has been implicated in other unlawful killings in the country.



Convictions of security force members are rare in Bangladesh and rights activists say they operate in a climate of impunity.



Local rights groups say at least 326 people have disappeared since January 2009, many of whom were members or supporters of opposition parties.

