Big protests expected as Trump goes to Phoenix for rally

Large protests could greet President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he travels to Arizona for his first campaign rally since he caused an uproar with his remarks about a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia.



It will be Trump's first trip as president to Arizona, which he won in the 2016 election.



Republican Governor Doug Ducey told the Arizona Republic on Monday that he would welcome Trump on the tarmac when he arrived but would not attend the campaign rally.



Trump has clashed with Arizona's two Republican U.S. senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake, on various issues.

...