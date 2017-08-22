US targets China, Russia entities, individuals for N. Korea support

The United States is imposing sanctions on Chinese and Russian companies and individuals for supporting North Korean weapons programs, including those dealing in Pyongyang's energy trade and helping North Korean entities gain access to the U.S. and international finance system, officials said on Tuesday.



The Treasury Department said the sanctions targeted those helping already-designated individuals who support North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, deal in Pyongyang's energy trade, help North Korea send workers abroad and enable sanctioned North Korea entities to access the U.S. and international financial system.

