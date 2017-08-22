Suspect admits killings in Finnish stabbing spree

The main suspect in last week's stabbing attack in Finland admitted Tuesday to killing two people and injuring eight others but denied any intent to murder, his lawyer said.



The court also placed three other suspects in custody on Tuesday.



Police meanwhile released the fourth man on Tuesday, saying he was no longer a suspect.



Friday's attack has shaken Finland, a normally-tranquil country of 5.5 million people, and prompted a debate about immigration in Finland.



The country saw a record 32,500 migrants seek asylum in 2015, falling to around 10,000 last year after Finland, like its Nordic neighbours, tried to discourage asylum seekers by tightening rules and reducing social benefits.



The head of the anti-immigrant populist Finns Party, which recently split from a more moderate faction of the party, called for rejected asylum seekers to be held in custody until they leave the country.

