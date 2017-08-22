Erdogan targeting German Turks with 'propaganda': ministers

Germany's foreign and justice ministers warned Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was using "propaganda" to divide their country's three-million-strong ethnic Turkish community.



In a tough-worded commentary published amid a raging bilateral row, they warned that Germany's democratic culture was at threat from the "radicalisation" of Erdogan's politics, spreading through state-backed mosques and groups.



Erdogan has charged that Germany is sheltering Kurdish militants, coup plotters and terrorists, but also personally attacked Gabriel in recent days.

...