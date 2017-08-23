Spain attack raises questions on extremism among Moroccans

Morocco has long considered itself a haven of stability in a volatile region and a key ally in the fight against Islamic extremism, but in recent months, it has found itself shaken by carnage in Europe blamed on Moroccans who moved abroad.



In the days after attacks on Barcelona's Las Ramblas and a seaside resort killed 15 people, shocked and horrified relatives and friends of the suspects gathered with the Muslim community in their Spanish town of Ripoll to denounce terrorism.



The 12-member cell accused of carrying out the attacks in Spain was made up of brothers and childhood friends from Ripoll – young men described as integrated, well-liked and responsible members of their tight-knit community.



Spain has been the main destination for Moroccans for decades.



Since the 1970s, Morocco has worked to supervise religious teaching of its communities abroad through multiple government agencies, according to Abdelkrim Benatiq, the minister for Moroccans abroad.

...