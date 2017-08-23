Barcelona suspect says he thought vans for home move

The person said suspect Driss Oukabir denied being part of the attackers' cell. His brother Moussa was one of the five radicals shot dead Friday by police after a vehicle attack on pedestrians in Cambrils.



Oukabir was one of four attack suspects quizzed Tuesday at the court in Madrid by Judge Fernando Andreu and prosecutors.



Houli Chemlal's testimony is considered key to understanding the motivations of the 12-man cell as he is the lone survivor of a blast Wednesday that destroyed a house in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where police believe the cell was preparing explosives for an even bigger attack on the city.



Oukabir, Aalla and Karib were arrested Thursday in the northeastern town of Ripoll and Houli Chemlal in Alcanar for their alleged involvement in planning or carrying out two vehicle attacks on pedestrians – one Thursday in Barcelona that left 14 dead and another in the nearby town of Cambrils early Friday that killed one person.

