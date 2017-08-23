The lost kids of Ripoll: Spain’s young militants linked to imam

In the small Spanish border town of Ripoll, a seven-year-old Moroccan boy suddenly found himself without his big brothers at home – two had been gunned down by police as suspected Islamist militants, the other arrested.



Five days after a van ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's busy tourist boulevard Las Ramblas and a similar assault in the seaside resort town of Cambrils, Ripoll is reeling from the discovery that many of the suspects lived among them.



Most of the 12 men in the alleged terror cell grew up or lived in the town of around 10,000 inhabitants at the foot of the Pyrenees.



Said was shot dead by police in Cambrils, along with three of his childhood friends, in the Audi he apparently borrowed from Mohamed and which was used to run down pedestrians in the resort. A fifth suspect was gunned down as he fled the scene, stabbing one woman to death.



The Spanish press has reported that Youssef was blown up in an accidental explosion in the suspects' bomb factory in Alcanar where 120 gas canisters were later discovered by police.



In a small but neat building at the entrance of Ripoll, Moussa Oubakir, 17, lived with his mother.



He is one of five siblings, including an older brother, Driss, detained on suspicion he was part of the terror cell.

...