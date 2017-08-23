Trump defends Charlottesville response at thunderous rally

U.S. President Donald Trump revved up supporters on Tuesday with a defense of his response to a white supremacist-organized rally in Virginia, and a promise to shut down the government if necessary to build a wall along with the border with Mexico.



Trump repeatedly singled out the U.S. news media for criticism of how they covered the violence in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville and the political fallout.



Trump drew broad criticism for blaming both white nationalists and counter-protesters for the deadly violence at the Charlottesville rally, which was organized by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.



Protesters outside Tuesday's rally yelled: "Shame, shame, shame" and "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA" as the Trump supporters began filing into the Phoenix Convention Center.



Many wore red hats with Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again".



Trump has held a series of 2020 re-election campaign stops despite only having taken office in January.

