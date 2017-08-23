NKorea reveals missile plans, plans production boost

North Korea revealed plans for the development of its missile programme on Wednesday, as leader Kim Jong-Un ordered stepped-up production of rocket engines and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) nosecones.



Last month it carried out two successful ICBM launches, overseen by Kim and apparently bringing most of its sworn enemy the United States into range for the first time.



Other pictures carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the North's ruling party, included missile schematics and what appeared to be production processes.



Questions remain whether the North has mastered the technology needed to ensure a ballistic missile warhead survives the intense heat generated by re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.



In recent weeks the North has threatened to fire a salvo of missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, but has since backed away from the plan and tensions have eased.

...