Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights cancelled, trading halted

Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday lashing the Asian financial hub with destructive winds and waves which uprooted trees, flooded streets and forced most businesses to close.



More than 400 flights were cancelled, financial markets suspended and schools closed as Hato bore down on the city, the first category 10 storm to hit Hong Kong since typhoon Vicente in 2012 .



Winds intensified in the morning, with the maximum sustained winds recorded at Tate's Cairn and Waglan Island at 77 kmh and 72 kmh, with maximum gusts of 103 kmh and 86 kmh respectively.



The city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said the storm would "severely" impact flight operations, with the majority of flights to and from Hong Kong between 2200 GMT Tuesday and 0900 GMT Wednesday to be cancelled.

...