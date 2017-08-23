Tony de Brum, global voice for fighting climate change, dies

Tony de Brum saw the effects of rising seas from his home in the Marshall Islands and became a leading advocate for the landmark Paris Agreement and an internationally recognized voice in the fight against climate change.



Although the Marshall Islands, population 70,000, remains one of the places most vulnerable to climate change because it protrudes just 2 meters (6 feet) above sea level, de Brum said at the time that he was determined to stay and fight.



Heine said de Brum remained committed to the cause of nuclear justice and global disarmament, as well as climate change.



During the negotiations for the Paris accord, de Brum helped form the "High Ambition Coalition" of 100 rich and poor nations and helped secure a global commitment to try to limit Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-Industrial times.



Heine said de Brum is survived by his father, his wife Rosalie, three children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

...