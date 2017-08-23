Journalist killed in Mexico at least 9th this year

A newspaper reporter in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz who was enrolled in a government protection program for journalists was killed Tuesday along with two other men, one of his editors and a journalist advocacy group said.



Candido Rios Vazquez, 48, a crime reporter for the newspaper Diario de Acayucan, was at least the ninth journalist slain this year in Mexico.



Rios had just finished his work for the day around 3 p.m. and was on his way home, Perez said.



Veracruz has been one of the most deadly Mexican states for journalists in recent years. Rios was the second journalist killed in the state this year.



Perez characterized Rios as "combative" when it came to causes he believed in.

