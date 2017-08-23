Taliban suicide bomber kills five civilians in southern Afghanistan: official

A Taliban suicide bomber killed five civilians and wounded 25 others in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official said.



"A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car in a parking lot near the main police headquarters in Lashkar Gah," Omar Zhwak, a spokesman for the governor of Helmand province, told AFP.



Women and children were among the casualties, he said, in the attack that was claimed by the Taliban.



Early last month a U.S. soldier was killed and two others wounded in an attack in Helmand province while conducting operations against the Taliban.

...