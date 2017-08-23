White nationalist says he'll turn himself in

A white nationalist wanted for crimes authorities say were committed on the campus of the University of Virginia a day before a deadly rally has said he will turn himself in to authorities.



Tuesday, the city council in Charlottesville, Virginia, voted to drape two Confederate statues in black fabric during a chaotic meeting packed with irate residents who screamed and cursed at councilors over the city's response to the white nationalist rally.



The council meeting was the first since the "Unite the Right" event, which was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.

