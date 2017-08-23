Spain probe widens as suspect admits big attack planned

Police on Wednesday widened their probe into a terror cell that unleashed carnage in Spain last week, after a suspect admitted the extremists were targeting monuments in Barcelona in an even bigger attack.



Officers carried out new raids overnight to root out a possible support network for the men, accused of ploughing vehicles into pedestrians on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard and a seaside promenade in the resort town of Cambrils, claiming 15 lives including a young boy and wounding more than 120 people.



The judge gave himself three more days to decide if the fourth suspect, Salh El Karib should be remanded or released.



The men in court Tuesday were the only surviving suspected members of the terror cell, which Spanish police claimed they had dismantled after gunning down the last man at large, Younes Abouyaaqoub, on Monday.



At least one of the suspects also spent a night in Zurich in December, according to Swiss police.

...