Philippines' biggest Muslim rebel group sounds Daesh alarm

The Philippines' largest Muslim rebel group said Wednesday it had lost 10 fighters in battles to stop a "growing force" of radical militants who support Daesh (ISIS).



The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is seeking to prevent the militants from gaining a foothold in an area of Mindanao island that the MILF calls its own, senior rebel leader Mohagher Iqbal told AFP.



However a range of more hardline militants, including former MILF members, oppose any form of peace with the government and some have in recent years pledged allegiance to Daesh.



Iqbal said the MILF's current battles against another group near Datu Salibo showed Daesh was becoming a threat in other parts of the south.

