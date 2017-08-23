Spain attacks: Police find belt with real explosives

Police in northeastern Spain said Wednesday they found a belt charged with real explosives in a house where a fatal explosion last week derailed the initial plans by an extremist cell to strike with bombs in Barcelona rather than vehicle attacks that eventually killed 14 people.



It wasn't immediately clear if the belt found amid remains of the blast in Alcanar, about 200 kilometers south of Barcelona, was meant to be used by the imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, who allegedly masterminded the attacks and recruited the others in the cell according to the testimony by the two jailed survivors.



Vilafranca is 15 kilometers from where Younes Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver in the Barcelona attack that killed 13 people, was shot dead Monday by police.



Judge Andreu ordered him to be kept in custody for three more days while police continued probes.



IS has claimed responsibility for both the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks, which also wounded more than 120 .



Police say one of Aalla's younger brothers died in Cambrils and another one is believed to be the second casualty in the Alcanar house blast.

...