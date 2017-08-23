Austria Nazi camp survivors warn of far-right revival

An Austrian committee representing victims of one of the Third Reich's biggest death camps warned Wednesday against the risk of seeing the "malicious" far-right return to power in October elections.



Founded by former Nazis in the 1950s, the Freedom Party (FPOe) is currently in third place with 24 percent in surveys of voter intentions, behind the Social Democrats (SPOe) with 27 percent and the centrist People's Party (OeVP) with 32 percent.



Neither of the two leading parties has ruled out forming a coalition with the FPOe, which has spent the last few years polishing its extremist image under leader Heinz-Christian Strache.



Both parties had previously shared power between 2000 and 2005, sparking international protests.

...