Egg scare costs Dutch poultry farmers 33 mn euros

Europe's contaminated egg scare has cost Dutch poultry farmers at least 33 million euros ($39 million), according to a preliminary estimate by the government.



Poultry farms on average suffered initial damages of 120,000 euros, the ministers said.



Earlier this month, a Dutch farming federation estimated total damages at at least 150 million euros.



The Dutch Farmers and Gardener's Federation on Wednesday wrote a letter to Van Dam, saying farmers urgently needed assistance as they were facing financial ruin.

...