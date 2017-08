Venezuela's fugitive former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, one of President Nicolas Maduro's most vocal critics, attends, invited by Brazil's prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot, a conference with representatives from the Latin American regional trading alliance Mercosur, in Brasilia, on August 23, 2017. Ortega promised to use the international forum in Brazil to intensify corruption allegations against Maduro, who called for her arrest. Days after a dramatic escape from Venezuela, Ortega arrived in