Stranded Syrian migrants struggle in hostile Bulgaria

Syrian refugee Fahim Jaber hoped for a better life in Europe. But like hundreds of others, he is stuck in Bulgaria, the EU's poorest country – safe, but unwelcome and with few prospects.



Since 2013, almost 60,000 migrants have applied for asylum in Bulgaria, having taken the land route out of Syria into Turkey and then over the border into Bulgaria.



The population has shrunk at a speed that has alarmed Bulgarians: 2 million citizens have emigrated in the past 23 years, leaving around 7.1 million – a rate of attrition that is one of the fastest in Europe.



The story is similar for Khaled Diab, 36, and his wife and two children, some of the 1,000 migrants due to arrive in Bulgaria from Greece under an EU relocation scheme.

...