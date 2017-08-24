Merkel assuming leadership role in world of erratic strongmen

Alarmed by the rise of unpredictable strongmen around the world, Angela Merkel feels she must do more to defend the Western order on which Germany depends.



Weakened by Europe's migrant crisis, Merkel even wondered if she should run for re-election.



Merkel is pushing Berlin's interests beyond its traditional European sphere.



In April last year, Merkel described how she realized that trouble on the European Union's doorstep meant Germany must play a bigger role beyond its borders.



For Merkel, climate policy belongs to this value set.



Merkel is also hampered by Germany's Nazi past, which has left it without the military might needed to project power.



Trump and Putin did just that at the G-20 when they walked out of a session on climate change to hold a bilateral meeting that stole headlines and highlighted the "hard power" they wield and Merkel does not.



Merkel still welcomed their meeting.

