Pence in Florida: US won't stand by as Venezuela crumbles

Vice President Mike Pence addressed a sympathetic crowd of Venezuelans in South Florida on Wednesday and pledged the U.S. will use its economic and diplomatic power to push for free elections.



As other countries in Latin America have improved their economies, Venezuela has gone downhill, Pence said, calling Maduro's presidency, a "dictatorship".



In South Florida, Pence found a supportive and grateful crowd.



Earlier in the day, Pence met with 15 Venezuelan exiles in South Florida who said more help is needed to restore democracy in the socialist regime.



Two other mayors told Pence the U.S. government should impose more sanctions.

