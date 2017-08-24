Australian government faces uncertain 2 months after court delays citizenship hearing

A citizenship crisis will loom over the Australian government for at least another two months after a court said on Thursday it would not begin hearings into the parliamentary eligibility of seven lawmakers until mid-October.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's centre-right government holds just a one-seat majority in parliament and its popularity is sitting at six-month lows in opinion polls, meaning its future could rest on the outcome of the citizenship crisis.



Turnbull's government had asked for an expedited ruling on the eligibility of the lawmakers, but Australia's High Court said on Thursday it would not begin the three-day hearing until Oct. 11 .



Turnbull brushed away any suggestions that the court could deliver a ruling that would doom his government.

