Philippine police say teen was killed before drugs links known

The death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos, one of thousands of Filipinos killed during the country's fierce war on drugs, has stirred unprecedented public attention on to what activists say are executions and systematic abuses by police backed steadfastly by President Rodrigo Duterte.



Roberto Fajardo, the Northern Police District chief who was relieved of his duty, told the hearing there was no specific target of the Aug. 16 operation in Manila's Caloocan City, but police could confirm Delos Santos was involved in drugs.



Those admissions will add to the growing scrutiny on police behind a crackdown that Duterte on Wednesday said would not stop.



Three police accused of involvement in the killing said little during the inquiry.



Delos Santos was among more than 90 people killed last week in three nights of intensified raids called "One Time, Big Time", taking the bloody crackdown to a new level.

...