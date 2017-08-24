Up to 14 missing after landslide in Swiss Alps

As many as 14 people are feared missing after a massive landslide swept away a mountainside in the Swiss Alps, ripping apart buildings and forcing the evacuation of a village, police said Thursday.



The landslide, which struck on Wednesday, sent mud, rocks and dirt flooding down the Piz Cengalo mountain into the outskirts of the village of Bondo, near the Italian border.



Another group of five to six people had also been reported missing, Andrea Mittner of the Graubunden police told a news conference, adding though that it was unclear if they had actually been in the affected area at the time of the landslide.



Around 100 people had been evacuated from Bondo and surrounding villages, as well as from Alpine cabins, amid fears of fresh landslides.



The last deadly landslide to hit Switzerland was in November 2014, in the city of Davesco-Soragno, killing two people and injuring four others.

