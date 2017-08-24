Filipino troops recapture mosque, Duterte revisits Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte traveled Thursday to the main battle zone in southern Marawi after Philippine troops finally recaptured a main mosque where militants linked with Daesh (ISIS) had taken cover with their hostages in the three-month siege of the city, the military said.



Army Col. Romeo Brawner said Duterte went to the main battle area, a cluster of dense, mosque-dotted communities which has been heavily damaged in the fighting, with military chief Gen. Eduardo Ano and top commanders.



Brawner said the militants withdrew shortly before troops gained access to the mosque in fighting that wounded three soldiers.



The military says about 40 gunmen are still fighting in the main battle zone, now confined to a smaller cluster of communities after troops backed by airstrikes and artillery fire recaptured key bridges and crossed over a river toward the main militant position.

