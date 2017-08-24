Spain probe deepens as second suspect wins release

One week on from the two deadly vehicle rampages in Spain, a second suspect was granted conditional release Thursday as a probe into the deadly attacks deepened.



Seven days after the attack in Barcelona, life was slowly returning to normal at Las Ramblas.



An accidental blast at the bomb factory in Alcanar on August 16, the eve of the Barcelona attack, forced the cell to alter its plans and turn to vehicles as killing machines.



Surveillance video footage of three of the young suspects showed them speaking to a shop's checkout staff at the counter -- two of them looking relaxed, a third more tense -- just hours before the Cambrils attack.



Karib was the second suspect granted conditional release.



The four were the only surviving suspected members of the terror cell, which Spanish police said they had dismantled after gunning down the last man at large, the Barcelona van driver, Younes Abouyaaqoub, on Monday.

...