At least 500 dead, 810 missing in Sierra Leone disaster

Summary
The death toll from the flood and mudslide disaster that struck Sierra Leone's capital in mid-August now exceeds 500 and 810 people are listed as missing, the government said Thursday.
Separately, government spokesman Abdulai Bayratay said 810 people were listed as missing, a figure that concurs with estimates by NGOs in the past few days.
The disaster was preceded by torrential rain that saturated the soil and left vulnerable slopes liable to collapse, the interim head of the Sierra Leone Institution of Geoscientists, Solomon Tucker, said.
