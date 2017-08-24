Spain shared info about attack cell leader with Belgium

Spanish authorities shared information with Belgium more than a year ago about the alleged cell leader in last week's Spain attacks, but didn't have any details at the time to indicate he was dangerous, officials said Thursday.



Abdelbaki Es Satty, an imam who is blamed for recruiting young Muslims in a Catalan town to commit attacks in Barcelona, had served a four-year prison term for drug trafficking in 2012 and had been questioned as early as 2006 in a national police operation against extremism.



The chief of the Interior department in the Catalan regional government, Joaquim Forn, acknowledged Thursday that Belgian police in Vilvoorde made an informal request for information on the imam in 2016, when Es Satty spent three months in the city known for Daesh (ISIS) recruiting.



Eight more people connected to the attacks are dead, six of them shot by police.



Both Civil Guard and National Police in Spain are formally in charge of counter-terrorism work and have accumulated experience after decades of fighting Basque militants and religious extremism, but Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra regional force has led the response and initial investigation into last week's attacks in their operational area.

...