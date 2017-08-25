Philippine prosecutors to seek murder charges against police who killed teen

The Philippines public prosecutor's office said it would seek murder charges Friday against three anti-narcotics policemen whose killing of a high school student last week has triggered rare public outrage about the country's fierce war on drugs.



The death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos on Aug. 16 in a rundown area of Manila has drawn huge domestic attention to allegations by activists that police have been systematically executing suspected users and dealers, a charge that authorities deny.



PAO and police pathologists who did separate autopsies told a Senate hearing that delos Santos was shot from above, from close range.



The complaint, if accepted, would follow at least two cases filed last year against police over President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which has killed thousands of Filipinos, outraged human rights groups and alarmed Western governments.

