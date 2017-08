This file photo taken on July 4, 2015 shows the newly crowned King Tupou VI (L) and Queen Nanasipau'u of Tonga(R) standing before the delegation at the Centenary Church in Nuku'alofa. Tonga's King Tupou VI dissolved the Pacific island nation's parliament on August 25, 2017, dismissing Akilisi Pohiva, the first commoner to ever serve as prime minister. (AFP / MARY LYN FONUA)