At least 32 dead in Myanmar as Rohingya insurgents stage major attack

At least 21 insurgents and 11 members of security forces were killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state Friday when militants staged a major coordinated attack on 24 police posts and an army base, the military said.



The army said that one soldier, 10 policemen and 21 insurgents had been killed in the attacks.



The military counter-offensive in October resulted in some 87,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, where they joined many others who have fled from Myanmar over the past two decades or more.



It said about 150 Rohingya attackers had attempted to break into a military base, prompting the army to fight back.



Military sources in Rakhine State told Reuters they estimated the number of insurgents in the offensive was five-times the October attacks, with about 1,000 fighters likely to have taken part.



The Myanmar military sources also said that while they were still trying to gather information from some areas, the fighting appeared to have subsided since dawn.

